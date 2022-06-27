MOUNT UNION, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Mount Union man is behind bars after police said he attacked a neighbor with a knife and also made inappropriate comments to a 9-year-old girl.

Mount Union Police said they were called to a home on June 25, just after midnight. 29-year-old Justin Snook reportedly made a comment to a 9-year-old about how “guys like to do things with little girls,” then grabbed her by the arm earlier that day.

The child’s mother said it’s not the first time he’s done this, the complaint reads. She’s reportedly told Snook in the past to stay away from her property.

While investigating the incident, a gentleman told police that he went to talk to Snook but Snook came at him with a knife and he had cuts on his head, shoulder and arm. He told police that Snook tried stabbing him and the two began to wrestle. Snook then ran back to his home. The man said Snook kept yelling “I’LL KILL YOU” as he ran away. Mount Union police were able to photograph the man’s cuts.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Snook was taken into custody and now faces aggravated assault and terroristic threat charges. He was placed in Huntingdon County Prison on $250,000 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6.