‘I’ll kill everyone in the courtroom’ Bedford Co. man faces charges

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man is in custody after allegedly threatening a county employee before a court appearance.

According to the Huntingdon County police, Robert Davis, 39, threatened an employee over the phone after being asked to bring his children to court to settle a custody dispute. Davis was advised to bring his children to court to prompt a peaceful transition of custody.

During the phone call, Davis became defensive and assumed that if he brought his children to court, they would be taken away from him. After his assumption, Davis threatened to “kill everyone in that courthouse,” before hanging up the phone, according to the criminal complaint.

When police contacted Davis, he told officers he was upset over the possibility of losing his kids and did not mean what he said. Davis told police that he used the phrase as a “figure of speech.”

Davis was taken into custody and charged with a felony count of terroristic threats. He was unable to post his $50,000 bail and awaits his preliminary hearing scheduled for August 11.