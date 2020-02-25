IHOP brings back free pancakes

(CNN) — IHOP is giving people a chance to grab a stack of free buttermilk pancakes tomorrow, and if you’re really lucky, you might win free pancakes for life.

During IHOP’s annual “IHOP National Pancake Day,” you can enter a giveaway contest with 250,000 individual prizes, including IHOP-branded bikes, scooters, and jackets.

One grand prize winner will get free pancakes for life!

The day is also a fundraiser, and IHOP encourages visitors to donate to its partner charities, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children, and the Leukemia and Lymphoma society.