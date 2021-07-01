‘Ignite the Fight’: Penn State’s THON kicks off

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s THON is kicking off one of its campaigns to raise money for children and their families impacted by childhood cancer.

The Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon, or THON, is the largest student-run philanthropy in the world committed to enhancing the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer, according to the website. Its goal is to make strides toward finding a cure for all childhood cancers.

The “Ignite the Fight” awareness campaign starts today. The campaign is designed to raise awareness of the start of THON’s 2022 fundraising window that will extend until THON weekend in February.

The 46-hour, no-sitting, no-sleeping dance marathon is scheduled Feb. 18 through 20.

The kick-off campaign will also include a social media challenge where five volunteers can earn $500 toward their fundraising totals.

For more information on the campaign, check out their Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages. You can also head to their website to learn more about THON’s mission and the efforts that have impacted thousands of families.