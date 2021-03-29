Idlewild and Soakzone looks to hire over 600 workers for 2021 season

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Idlewild and Soakzone plans to open for its 144th season May 29.

The park will reopen some attractions that did not open in 2020, including Story Brook Forest and Captain Kidd’s waterplay area. They are currently looking to hire over 600 seasonal workers, along with several full-time positions offering benefits in advance of Memorial Day weekend. Jobs are available in various departments includes Rides, Food & Beverages, Lifeguards, Admissions, Retail, Grounds, Maintenance and Public Safety.

Most positions are available for applicants ages 16 and older. However, there are some opportunities available for applicants that are 14 and 15 years old. To apply you can visit Idlewild and Soakzone’s website. In-person interviews and orientations will be conducted with face coverings, social distancing and adherence to indoor capacity limitations.