Identity theft results in over $10,000 withdrawals

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man has been arrested after he allegedly committed identity theft to steal over $10,000 from a bank account.

According to police reports, Allen Poorman, 45, falsely identified himself as an account owner at the Health Care First Federal Credit Union branch at Station Square Medical Center. Between April 16 and July 2, Poorman obtained $10,300 in cash withdrawals.

Police arrested Poorman after he was recognized by one of the bank tellers while allegedly attempting to make a withdraw on July 9. Poorman is facing numerous charges including forgery, identity theft, theft by deception, receiving stolen property and criminal attempt.