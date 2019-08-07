Idaho based company expanding into Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Idaho based company, already expanding into Blair County, is looking to add another facility in Bedford County.

Tram-bar Co-Packing, LLC, made the announcement after receiving a loan of more than $1.3 million from the state to help make it happen. The company will use that money to build a new 20,000-square-foot facility in the Bedford County Business Park.

The company, which is also a co-owner of Kate’s Real Food, produces organic energy bars.

It’s estimated as many as 36 new jobs will be created, with more expected to be added in the future.

Work on the building is slated to begin this fall, and expected to be complete by 2020.

The total cost of the project is more than $4,000,000.