ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township Police responded to a crash that happened on Tuesday night on Pleasant Valley Boulevard.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on January 7, when the driver lost control of their car due to the icy conditions. They crossed into the oncoming traffic lane and crashed into the guide rail.

Police report there was severe damage to the car and multiple airbags deployed. The driver was taken to UPMC Altoona by AMED for injuries.