ICU temporarily closes at area hospital

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local hospital has temporarily closed its intensive care unit. UPMC says patients needing to be admitted for an ICU-level of care will be transferred from UPMC Bedford to either UPMC Altoona or another facility.

According to the health system, staff in the ICU at UPMC Bedford have been transitioned to other departments to assist with a higher volume of patients. UPMC says this is only a temporary move during the period of high demand.

The health system says it continues to recruit nurses, patient care technicians, and other healthcare professionals to expand regional care services.