Iconic TV family coming to region

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Several members of an iconic television family are coming to our region. On December 3, you can see and meet almost all of the main cast members of “The Waltons.”

Michael Learned, who played the mother of the family, and six of her TV children, will appear at Altoona’s Mishler Theatre.

The event’s organizer says today’s families could learn important lessons from the show, which was set in the era of the Great Depression and World War 2.

“That could teach today’s young people about the importance of family, and spending time together, and being respectful, and learning manners and so forth,” Dave Scott said.

Tickets for the event are still available for $30, plus a $3 handling fee. Autographs are also available at an additional cost.

The “Evening with The Waltons” is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Altoona.

All proceeds will go to the club’s children’s programs.