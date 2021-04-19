Police: Woman forces car to crash, assaults driver with ice scraper

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown woman faces aggravated assault charges after police said she chased a woman in her vehicle and forced her to crash into a mail truck, along with hitting the woman with an ice scraper in Altoona.

Malika Grant, 42, was charged with four felony counts of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.

Police were dispatched to a car crash on 37th Street and Broad Avenue Sunday at 1:17 p.m. and while they were on their way to the accident, Blair County dispatch told them the people involved in the crash were becoming combative and one of the vehicles fled the scene.

Two witnesses told police a woman in a blue Chevrolet Cruze left the scene but said she was coming back. A few minutes later Grant returned and told police the woman in the other vehicle was in a sexual relationship with her ex-boyfriend. Grant said the initial altercation started in the parking lot of Shoe Fly on Pleasant Valley Boulevard and when the victim tried to leave, Grant struck her vehicle on the passenger’s side.

MALIKA GRANT

Grant reportedly followed the victim in her vehicle and was beside her in the opposing lane of traffic when the victim crashed her vehicle into an occupied mail truck. The mail truck was stopped at a stop sign on 37th Street. Grant said after the crash, the two women immediately got involved in a physical altercation and told police the other woman struck her with a closed fist. Police noted a raised contusion on her forehead, according to the charges filed.

A witness that was traveling behind Grant told police she saw Grant traveling closely behind the victim and pulled forward in front of the victim’s vehicle and immediately turned her vehicle in front, causing the victim to lose control. The witness said Grant continued driving off, but then turned around and came out of her vehicle with an ice scraper and hit the victim with it multiple times before getting back into her vehicle and leaving the scene. Police noticed a metal red-handled ice scraper at the scene of the accident and that the victim had several brush burns and scrapes on her chest and lower waist area, according to the charges filed.

Police said two children, a 3-year-old and an 11-month-old were in the backseat of the victim’s vehicle during the crash.

Grant has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 28.