CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) – With the summer heat in full swing, many people are looking for a way to cool down, and ice cream is just one way.

Ice Dreams is an ice cream truck that rolls through Clearfield six days a week bringing joy to people of all ages and even some four-legged friends. Owner David Duke has been serving ice cream to communities since 1985 and it is just a hobby for him.

“Many of the people I first started serving when they were kids are all grown up and are now parents and grandparents,” Duke said.

Recently, Ice Dreams announced on Facebook that they would be teaming up with the Clearfield Borough Police Department to deliver ice cream.

“Officer Curry contacted us and asked if we could do a thing together to meet people and meet kids in the area,” Duke said. “Because I see all the kids I pretty much every day, I run the truck six days a week.”

On Sunday, July 24, and Friday, July 29, Officer Curry will be riding along with Ice Dreams on their usual nightly routes around the community.

“I thought you know what better way to team up with Dave and Amy on the ice cream truck and see if we can put an officer in there to just bridge that gap with the police and the community and get the kids out to meet the police officers and speak to parents and speak to the kids and just to have that community togetherness,” Clearfield Borough Police Department Assistant Chief Nathan Curry said.

Sunday, July, 24 Route Friday, July, 29 Route West Side Lawrence Park Village Martin Street South Park Lynnwood Hills Spruce Street Turnpike Extension Park Avenue Mill Road Downtown Clearfield Plymptonville

The police department is focusing this event on being a benefit to the community and to shed a positive light on the police department.

“It allows the police to be seen in a positive manner, instead of just out maybe getting crime and pulling people and those kinds of things,” Stephanie Tarbay, Clearfield County Borough Council President, said. “It allows them to have a positive connection with the kids instead of seeing them in a negative light.”

For more information on Ice Dreams make sure to visit their Facebook page as well as the Clearfield Borough.