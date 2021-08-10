‘I won’t go back:’ Convicted sex offender held rifle at police in bathroom stand-off in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County man was taken into custody after a bathroom stand-off with police when they tried arresting him on a warrant for a sex offender registry violation.

Charles McChessney, 42, was wanted on a Blair County Sheriff’s warrant when police arrived to his Claysburg home after being tipped off about his location. According to the complaint, the tip came from someone close to McChessney and they told police he threatened to kill them and burn the house down if they called the police.

CHARLES MCCHESSNEY, 42

After entering the house after midnight on Aug. 8, police noted that they shined a light into a bathroom when they say McChessney standing in the middle of the room with a rifle pointed at the officer. After backing away, police talked to McChessney who told them he won’t go back to prison for something he didn’t do.

Officers were able to talk the gun from McChessney and when he placed it on the ground, police were able to detain him by tasing him twice. Police noted the first attempt was unsuccessful.

McChessney as taken to UPMC Altoona. He had been staying at the home but his address was still listed with Megan’s Law as in Alexandria, Huntingdon County. He’s a lifetime registrant.

Charles McChessney now faces a list of charges including three felony counts of aggravated assault as well as terroristic threats and resisting arrest. He was placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $200,000 cash.