‘I was very drunk’: Man jailed after breaking into Bedford County home to take woman’s clothes

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Colorado man is in hot water after allegedly admitting he broke into a Bedford woman’s home just to steal an article of clothing.

Police were called to the home on Sept. 10 around 3 a.m. when the victim told them she woke up and saw 23-year-old Andrew Bumbarger, of Colorado Springs, in her bedroom. He then ran from the scene only to be picked up and interviewed later that day.

During the interview, Bumbarger reportedly told police he was “very drunk” and remembers being in the home and was trying to take a piece of the victim’s clothing.

Bumbarger was placed in Bedford County Jail, unable to post bail. The 23-year-old is facing felony burglary and criminal trespass charges. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 22.