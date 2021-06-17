I wanna rock: Summer concert series at Jaffa Shrine Center

BLAIR COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ)– The Jaffa Shrine Center will be hosting the first Rockin’ The Yards show in their upper lot on June 18 at 5 p.m.

Rockin’ the Yards is an annual Summer concert series performed each month by tribute bands. A KISS tribute band will be the first tribute band headlining the first concert.

Tickets are now available only on the day of the show and cost $15. They can be picked up from the Jaffa Shrine office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or in the upper lot from 8 a.m. till the end of the show.

Gates open at 5 p.m. for guests, the opening act will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and the main act will be from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information visit their Facebook page.

