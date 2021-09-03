‘I thought I was going to die:’ Johnstown man arrested after choking woman

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police report a Johnstown man accused of assaulting a woman and choking her on Sunday is in custody.

Johnstown police met with the woman at the Dollar General parking lot in Johnstown, and she told them that 33-year-old Clayton Baylor assaulted her at an Oakhurst Homes apartment, according to the criminal complaint.

Baylor had allegedly started an argument with her before he began physically assaulting her, leaving a large swollen bump above her eye, police note.

He proceeded to choke the woman for approximately 10 seconds with his arm to the point she said she could not breathe and “thought she was going to die.”

Police went to Oakhurst Homes and arrested Baylor, though he claimed he never choked the woman.

Baylor was arraigned on strangulation, simple assault and harassment charges.

He’s being held in Cambria County Prison with bail set at 10 percent of $50,000 cash. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16.