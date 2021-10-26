‘I have a gun’ Johnstown man jailed after threatening teens at McDonald’s, police say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man was taken into custody after threatening the lives of two teens at McDonald’s with a handgun and was found days later with drugs and what ended up being a BB gun.

Jonathan Bragg, 19, of Johnstown reportedly went to the McDonald’s in Lower Yoder Township Oct. 17 and spotted the two teens at a table. The teens later told police that they knew who Bragg was and that he told them his friend got him a gun. After showing the gun in his backpack to the teens, he reportedly told them if he killed someone, it would go back to the ‘friend’ that bought the gun, not him. When getting up from the table to get away, they told police he stuck the gun into the girl’s back before they went into the bathroom without him.

After coming back out, they told police that Bragg came back to their table and asked if they ever had a gun shoved in their face and that “he would blow their heads off.” The teens then left McDonald’s and asked someone for a ride home and then called the police.

A few days later, on Oct. 25, police were called to a wooded area near Engh field in Westmont for a report of people smoking marijuana, being told that one of them may have a gun. After making contact, they found two teens and Bragg sitting off of a trail and could smell marijuana. One of the teens told Bragg just to do what they said because “they already know” when asked what they were doing.

Bragg reportedly removed a bong from his backpack and that’s when officers noticed the gun that the teens from the McDonald’s incident described. Police placed Bragg under arrest and discovered it was an air-soft/BB gun all along. Bragg began cursing and yelling and resisting arrest.

While being guided out of the woods to a police car, Bragg managed to get free from an officer. While still cuffed, Bragg charged at him and the officer took him down with a leg sweep. He was told once again to just obey orders and comply with his arrest. Police noted that they were able to get him into the cruiser and also found a grinder, three glass pipes, a butane torch and a White Claw drink in his backpack.

Bragg is now facing charges of aggravated assault, corruption of minors, resisting arrest, terroristic threats and multiple misdemeanor drug charges.

Briggs was unable to post $150,000 bail and was placed in Cambria County Prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1.