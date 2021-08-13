PennDOT: I-99 traffic changes planned in Centre County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Friday announced upcoming traffic changes on I-99 for an improvement project in Spring Township.

A contractor will be shifting traffic onto a newly paved right lane on I-99 northbound between the Harrison Road interchange near mile marker 80 and the on-ramp for I-80 eastbound at Bellefonte on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

The $4.6 million project will reportedly improve the quality of 2.5 miles of roadway by resurfacing, restoring and rehabilitating the surface. It also consists of installing guide rail, marking pavement and various construction.

PennDOT anticipates all work to be completed by early September.

