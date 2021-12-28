Happy New Year 2022 Light Up Downtown State College
Multiple crashes close, restrict sections of I-99 Tuesday morning

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Interstate 99 is seeing multiple lane restrictions and closures just south of Altoona after two different multi-vehicle crashes happened Tuesday morning.

The first crash happened 2.8 miles south of Exit 23: PA 36/PA 164 – Roaring Spring/Portage. This has caused a lane restriction in the southbound lanes.

The second one was reported in the northbound lane between exit 15 Claysburg/King and Exit 23: PA 36/PA 164 – Roaring Spring/Portage. This has caused the northbound lanes to be closed.

While details are limited at this time, you’re advised to use caution in your morning commute and you may want to avoid these sections of I-99. There’s currently no word on injuries.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we continue to keep you up to date.

