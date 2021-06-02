I-99 improvement project restarting, June 7

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a roadway improvement project will resume activity Monday, June 7, in Spring Township.

There will be a long-term closure of the left (passing) lane on I-99 northbound between the Harrison Road interchange (mile marker 80) and the ramp for I-80 eastbound at Bellefonte. This lane closure is expected to last until mid-July.

Once work is done on the left lane, traffic will be shifted and the right lane will be closed.

Additionally, the contractor will be applying pavement markings on I-99 southbound between the I-80 eastbound off-ramp at Bellefonte and the Pleasant Gap interchange near mile marker 81. PennDOT urges drivers to exercise caution, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.