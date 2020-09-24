I-99 construction update

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is issuing an end-of-month update on its Interstate 99 improvement project in Centre County.

The project will improve ride quality and extend the life of about 2.5 miles of roadway in Spring Township.

As early as tomorrow, September 25, between the I-80 eastbound off-ramp at Bellefonte to the Pleasant Gap exit on southbound I-99.

Overall project work consists of resurfacing, restoring and rehabilitating the roadway surface, installing guide rail, marking pavement, and miscellaneous construction.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.