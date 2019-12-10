I-99 Altoona crash caused by tractor-trailer running red light

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police responded to a tractor-trailer vs car crash that happened on 17th Street in Altoona, coming off of I-99, and more details have come to light.

Logan Township Police report that while they are still investigating, it appears that the tractor-trailer was traveling on I-99 south. The driver proceeded to exit at the 17th Street exit when he proceeded to go through the red light.

In the process, the truck driver hit the car and pushed it through all 3 lanes of traffic. Again, police report the driver of the car had the green light/right of way.

Police report that the truck driver refused treatment and the driver of the car was taken to UPMC Altoona. He was admitted for further evaluation.

Police continue to investigate and look to see if the truck might have had mechanical issues.