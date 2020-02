INDIANA, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT out of Indiana has placed a speed restriction on I-80 due to t the winter weather that has hit our region.

I-80 through Jefferson, Clarion, and Butler counties have all had their speed limit reduced to 45 mph.

Officials advise to stay off the roads, but if you must be out, the speed limit is currently 45 instead of 70. Commercial vehicles are also restricted to ONLY the right lane.