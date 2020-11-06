I-80 interchange work will impact traffic in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT is providing an update for traffic impacts on Interstate 80 eastbound as the Route 26 Local Interchange project in Centre County continues.

The work zone is located between the I-80/161 exit and Jacksonville Road, east of Bellefonte. Work to build the local interchange can affect I-80 traffic.

A long-term lane closure of the I-80 eastbound passing (left) lane has been in effect since October 21. The passing lane is closed with channelizers, as the contractor continues work on the temporary widening of the I-80 eastbound inside shoulder.

This work will run through Saturday, November 7. Traffic patterns will return to normal by the end of the day Tuesday, November 10.

