I-80 interchange work set for Nov. 25, lane closure needed

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT provided an update for traffic impacts on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound as the Local Interchange Route 26 project continues in Centre County.

On Tuesday, November 25, drivers will encounter a daylight left lane closure on I-80 eastbound as crews perform a high priority guide rail repair. The guide rail was damaged in an earlier vehicular crash. After this repair, no other closures are scheduled through 2020.

The work zone is located between the I-80/161 exit and Jacksonville Road, east of Bellefonte. Work to build the local interchange can affect I-80 traffic.

The local interchange project is the first phase of a three-phase project to build local access, a high-speed interchange connection between I-99 and I-80, and to make improvements on Jacksonville Road.

An initial $35 million for the project was announced in July 2018, coming through a federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Completion of all three phases will support regional freight economy and improve the reliability of roadway travel throughout the region.