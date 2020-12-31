I-80, I-99 placed under weather restrictions on Jan. 1 with other highways

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT, in anticipation of a winter weather event leading to potentially icy roadways, are advising drivers to avoid all unnecessary travel during the upcoming storm.

PennDOT has announced travel restrictions on I-80 and all of I-99 through our region. The restrictions, listed below, will remain in place until PennDOT deems conditions fit to warrant their removal.

“Our team is ready and will work before and throughout the storm,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “Any icing presents a challenge because rain will wash away some material, and ice is less visible to motorists than snow.”

Effective at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 1, the entire length of I-99, going both directions, will be at Level 3 of the commonwealth’s restriction plan.

Effective at 12 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 1, I-80 from I-99 the whole way to the News Jersey border will also be at Level 3 of the restriction plan.

Effective 12 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 1, I-80 between I-79 and I-99 will be at Level 1 of the restriction plan.

Effective 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 1, vehicle restrictions reflecting Level 4 will be implemented on the following roadways:

I-81 north of I-80 in both directions;

The entire length of I-84 in both directions; and

The entire length of I-380 in both directions.

LEVEL 1:

On roadways with Level 1 restrictions in place (I-80 from I-79 to I-99), the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

motorcycles.

LEVEL 3:

On roadways with Level 3 restrictions in place (I-99, I-80 from I-99 to the New Jersey border), no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

LEVEL 4:

On roadways with Level 4 restrictions in place (I-81, 84 and 380 north of I-80), no commercial vehicles are permitted. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.



Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles while restrictions are in place, and commercial vehicles not affected by the restrictions must move to the right lane. Additional speed restrictions on other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.

THE LATEST: