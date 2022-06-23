JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Drivers are being alerted of a ramp closure on Interstate 80 in Jefferson County.

The westbound ramps at Exit 78 in Brookville will be closing Friday night at 9 p.m., according to PennDOT. The ramps are expected to reopen by 1 a.m. on Sunday, June 26.

Anyone traveling on I-80 is asked to take Exit 81 as a detour, also known as the Hazen exit. The closure is part of a resurfacing project on I-80 in Clarion and Jefferson Counties.

More information on the project can be found on PennDOT’s website.