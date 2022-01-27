Multiple crashes on I-80 leaves lanes in Centre County closed

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Part of Interstate 80 eastbound near Bellefonte exit 161 is closed after multiple crashes, officials confirm.

Officials on the scene say one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. In one of the crashes, the bucket truck and box truck collided.

In another crash, a van was inside of a tractor-trailer, officials confirm. No other information is available on this crash currently.

Information on any other crashes is currently unknown, but officials on the scene say one of the crashes has been cleaned up. Both Clinton and Centre County Police are on the scene.

Currently, Interstate 80 is closed between exit 158, near Milesburg to exit 173 near Lamar, according to 511 PA.

WTAJ is currently at the scene and will provide updates as they become available.