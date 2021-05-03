I-80 construction to cause delays

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will begin construction along Interstate 80 near Bellefonte/161 interchange affecting both lanes of traffic starting May 3.

Eastbound I-80 traffic is shifted to the right and outside shoulder lanes which will be in place through the summer.

Westbound I-80, expect 15-minute delays during daylight hours while blasting of rock slopes occurs. Traffic will be redirected to use the right lane with the left lane crossing over to use an eastbound lane. Concrete barriers will be in place to separate east and west traffic.

From 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., the westbound right lane will be closed, and all traffic will use the crossover lane to the eastbound side. Night work will occur through mid-May.