I-80 bridge replacement on hold until April 2021

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT is alerting area drivers that its Route 144 Bridge job near Snow Shoe has shut down for the winter.

The bridge spans Interstate 80 about a mile east of Snow Shoe. Crews began working in early June to replace the bridge in a half-width configuration. The northbound half of the bridge was replaced this year using an alternating traffic pattern enforced by temporary traffic signals.

With 2020 work finished, both lanes on the bridge are open to traffic and the temporary traffic signals have been removed. There is a 10-foot width restriction for each lane.

Work to replace the southbound side of the bridge is scheduled to begin in April 2021. At that time, the temporary signals will return and again enforce an alternating traffic pattern. Completion of the project is expected by end of July. PennDOT will issue an update prior to the re-start of work.