I-70 reopened after tractor-trailer crash in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Interstate 70 is has been re-opened after a tractor-trailer crash with a car in Bedford county Friday morning.

The crash had closed the westbound lanes between the Crystal Springs exit and U.S. 30 East. Crews were quick to respond and get the interstate lanes open again.

Dispatched confirmed that a car and tractor-trailer crashed with each other, but there were no injuries reported.