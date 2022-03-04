SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Windber man was sentenced in court Thursday in the case of his murdered wife whose body was later found under their house, The Somerset County District Attorney’s office announced.

James Kline, 50, was sentenced to 6-40 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of his wife, Cora, who authorities said was buried under their Windber home.

Kline pleaded guilty in January to third-degree murder and abuse of a corpse, a deal that acting Somerset District Attorney Molly Metzgar said was offered by the previous administration.

Cora Kline disappeared in April 2019 and her husband was arrested in early July of that year, charged with strangling her to death and then burying her beneath their Windber home. Kline then reported her missing, misleading investigators.