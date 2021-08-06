Husband found guilty in Catherine Copley murder trial

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a week-long trial and a jury deliberation lasting over six hours, Michael Copley was found guilty of third-degree murder in the death of his wife, Catherine Copley.

Michael, 33, was charged with homicide, aggravated assault and abuse of a corpse in the death of his 29-year-old wife. Catherine went missing in 2015 and her body was found, unrecognizable, in a garage six months later.

During the closing statements, the prosecution urged jurors to look at the circumstantial evidence such as Michael’s DNA under Catherine’s fingernails and his cell phone data that placed him at the garage.

The defense argued jurors need to focus on the facts of the case and not the lifestyle of Michael and Catherine Copley, which often included drinking, partying and drugs. The defense also questioned the reliability of the cell phone data stating that the location was not precise.

Copley was also found guilty on other charges.

