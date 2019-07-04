Police arrest husband for death of Cora Kline

UPDATE: SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have arrested the former husband of Cora Kline Wednesday night.

Police originally discovered the body on Tuesday and identified it as Cora Kline earlier today.

Officials say that James Dwayne Kline, 48, voluntarily admitted to police that he had killed his wife Wednesday afternoon. Police believe James strangled her before burying her under her home.

According to police, after the interview, James had what they believe was a medical emergency and was taken to UPMC Somerset for treatment. He is expected to be released shortly.

Officers say James will be arraigned for one count each of: criminal homicide, aggravated assault, strangulation, abuse of a corpse, simple assault, false reports to law enforcement and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

District Attorney, Lisa Lazzari-Strasiser says this all came as a surprise.

“This was not on our radar screen. The family wasn’t, the location wasn’t.”

Pennsylvania State Police say the investigation is still active and will release information as the investigation continues.