Husband, 70, wife, 65 charged with assault and strangulation of each other

BURNSIDE TWP, CENTRE CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Rockview have filed charges against a husband and wife in Burnside Township for strangulation, assault, and harassment.

Police responded to the call just after midnight on March 2, 2020, on Pine Glen Road.

The husband, 70, alleged that his wife, 65, had strangled him. She also told police that he had punched her in the face, causing injury.

The husband was charged with simple assault and harassment.

The wife was charged with strangulation and harassment.