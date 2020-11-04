Huntingdon’s movie theater becomes non-profit to stay open for community

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The historic Huntingdon Cinema is now a nonprofit educational organization.

This movie theater has been around for almost 90 years and it’s in need of some upgrades.

After being shut down for 3 months the movie theater was in need of a change.

“We were doing really well before corona and then when corona hit it really knocked us down and if it weren’t for being a non-profit we wouldn’t have been able to last much longer,” general manager, Ariel Gratta said.

The president, David Peoples, thought of the plan to become a non-profit to keep the movie theater running.

“I wanted to make sure that after I retire, that with a good board of directors and good management staff, the theater just stays going for the community,” Peoples said.

This is the only movie theater in the area and it has a big impact on the people who live there.

“We’ve had plays on this stage, we had a wedding on this stage, two people for Juniata college here in town, their first date was at this theater they had their wedding right here,” Peoples said.

The theater also works with schools and other non-profits to hold fundraisers there.

Clifton 5 is starting a campaign to raise money to continue to grow its theater.

The movie theater’s goal is to raise $25,000. This will allow the movies to stay up to date and for the theater to have some repairs done.