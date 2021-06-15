Guided walking tours to take place in Huntingdon this summer

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A summer series of guided walking tours in Huntingdon will start June 17 at 10 a.m. at Merchants Park.

The Cultural District Summer walking tours will be held every Thursday by Huntingdon Landmarks. They are free and open to the public, however, donations are accepted.

This week’s tour will kick of with a scavenger hunt featuring downtown Huntingdon’s architecture. Free parking is available in municipal lots across the street from the park. The tours will happen rain or shine.

OTHER TOUR DATES

June 17

June 24

July 1

July 8

July 15

July 22

July 29

Aug. 5

Aug. 12

Aug. 19

TOUR DESCRIPTIONS

The tour on June 24 will explore the lives and legacies of women from Huntingdon and their role in fighting for the nineteenth amendment. This tour will be held on the same date of Pennsylvania voting in favor of the amendment (June 24, 1919) and will be guided by April Feagley.

July 1 will feature a tour of public art installations in Huntingdon, led by John Kearns of the Huntingdon County Arts Council. A variety of murals in Huntingdon will be showcased, according to Huntingdon Landmarks.

On July 8, the walking tour will highlight the ecology of the Juniata River watershed, led by Logan Stenger of the Huntingdon County Conservation District. The following week, April Feagley returns July 15 to explore the lives of women in Huntingdon’s history again.

July 22 will feature the story of Gen. William McAlevy, who was a Colonel in the Revolutionary War. He also led a rebellion in Huntingdon against the ratification of the United States constitution. his tour will be guided by Matt Price.

On July 29, local bird enthusiast Crystal McNeal will teach visitors how to identify various bird species in Huntingdon. Aug. 5’s tour will take a dive into American history as guests will follow the lives of Huntingdon natives who were generals in the Civil War.

The last two tours will be held Aug. 12 and 19. The tour on Aug. 12 will tour Huntingdon’s downtown gardens while the final tour will talk about the history of trolleys in Huntingdon.

For more information, you can visit the Huntingdon Landmarks website.