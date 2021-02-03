Huntingdon updates 9-1-1 technology to better identify callers

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — When a call comes in to 9-1-1, every second counts. That’s why the Huntingdon borough is integrating a program called RapidSOS into their 9-1-1 center.

When an iPhone caller connects with 9-1-1, the center will be able to receive information on the caller’s medical history, medications, height, weight, next of kin, and more… based on what they’ve shared in their “Health” app.

“It will also show locations of the caller that are updated every 20 seconds, so we know if the callers moving,” says John C. Stevens, Huntingdon Borough manager. “This is just an additional tool that the center can use to speed up responses.”

The “Health” app is automatically on all iPhones. If you’d like to share more or less information with the 9-1-1 center, you can update the information in your app at any time.