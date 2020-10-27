Huntingdon shows highest percent COVID cases, testing site to open

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Dept. of Health announced a testing site will open in Huntingdon to try and contain the recent rapid increase of COVID-19 cases after the county shows the highest percent positivity in the past week.

Beginning Thursday, October 29, a drive-thru and indoor testing clinic will be held in the parking lot at Huntingdon Plaza in Huntingdon County to contain the recent rapid increase in cases.

Testing will be available daily from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM starting Thursday, October 29 through Monday, November 2.

The address for Huntingdon County testing is Huntingdon Plaza, Suite 7505, R. 22 and S. 4th St., Huntingdon, PA, 16652.

“Since the beginning of September, we have seen an increase of 504 cases in Huntingdon County, which gives us significant cause for concern,” Dr. Levine said. “This testing site will be open to anyone who feels they need a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who test positive isolate to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The department has signed a contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI) to provide testing in communities in need across Pennsylvania. AMI has already deployed to Centre, Columbia , Indiana , Berks , Northumberland and Lebanon counties to perform community testing.

The department decides which counties to deploy testing based on the total number of confirmed cases in the last 14 days per 100,000 people as well as where outbreaks are happening, county population, and other metrics.

This week, Huntingdon has the highest percent-positivity in the state at 12.0 percent. This is up from a percent-positivity of 9.9 percent the previous week. The department believes that increased testing in the county will assist in determining the prevalence of the virus and assist the county in moving forward. Other concerning counties, identified as those with percent positives above five percent, can be found on the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard . Each county is being monitored as the state continues to examine all available data.

Up to 440 patients can be tested per day. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is at no cost to those being tested. Patients must be ages three and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. No appointment is necessary. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID or insurance card. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing.

Individuals who are tested should self-quarantine while they await test results. Individuals who live with other people should self-quarantine in a private room and use a private bathroom if possible. Others living in the home with the individual awaiting test results should also stay at home. The department has additional instructions for individuals waiting for a COVID-19 test result .