Man accused of touching minor facing new sexual assault charges

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man who was arrested in late March on accusations of touching a minor is facing new charges after another minor said he sexually assaulted her.

Lucas Edward Steele V, 30, of Alexandria Borough was arrested March 26 after an underage girl said Steele touched her inappropriately while staying the night at a friend’s house. On March 29, police received a report of another underage girl who said Steele sexually assaulted her when she was 12 years old.

The minor told police Steele sexually assaulted her while she was staying at a friend’s house when he thought she was sleeping. Steele has two preliminary hearings scheduled for both of these cases: April 14 and May 5. He has been charged with corruption of minors, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and unlawful contact with a minor.