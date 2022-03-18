HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rutter’s is looking to expand into Huntingdon and has picked out a spot to build a new convenience store and gas station.

Huntingdon held their Planning Commission meeting Thursday in what Vice Chairman Larry Mutti says was the largest public turnout ever. At the meeting residents made their voices heard and disapproved of Rutter’s moving into their town.

Susan Simpson has lived in Huntingdon for 38 years and she says it’s time for corporations to leave their town alone.

“Sheetz is already there. Where I live on Route 26 when I moved in there in 1984 you could see the stars,” Simpson said. “Since then we’ve had an armory go in, a hotel, a Sheetz, and a Walmart. I can no longer see the stars from my backyard.”

The location picked out by Rutter’s is right uphill from the Old Crow Wildlife Observation area which has caused even more ire from residents.

“There are state endangered species there. This is an excellent area for birders, for artists, for photographers, for wildlife people,” said Simpson. “Not to mention there will be light pollution, there will be noise pollution and this all effects the breeding habits of the animals that reside there.”

Another of the many issues residents took issue with was not having any plans to help the environment grow. Ginny Gill is a former Planning Commission member and is also a member of the Huntingdon County Tree Commission. She says the area they are looking to build on is not healthy for the environment.

“When I was on the planning commission I would always would say where’s the shrubbery, where are the trees, they’re removing this, they’re paving this,” said Ginny Gill. “They’re gonna pave an enormous area and put a building on it and they have no plans to provide the environment with what trees do.”

WTAJ has reached out to Rutter’s for comment, but did not hear back.