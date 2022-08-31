Just like food or medicine, booster seats have an expiration date. A booster seat is also considered expired if it has been in a car accident.

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Troop G of the Huntingdon State Police will be hosting a car seat event this September.

The event will take place on Monday, Sept. 19 from 2 – 8 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot. It will feature a free child passenger seat check for caregivers.

During the event, caregivers can have the seats checked for suitability, receive instruction on the proper installation, learn how to properly harness a child in a seat and check seats for recalls.

The event is free to the public and no appointments are necessary to participate.

The event is being hosted in part with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “National Child Passenger Safety Week”.

Child passenger safety week is officially recognized from Sunday, Sept. 18 through Saturday, Sept. 24.