Huntingdon Police: One person killed, two seriously injured in two vehicle crash

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Huntingdon say one person was killed and two people were seriously injured in a two vehicle crash in Huntingdon County.

Police say the crash happened just before 11 am on Friday at the intersection of William Penn Highway (Route 22) and Paint Horse Lane in Morris Township. State Police say the driver of a Chevy car was travelling westbound on Route 22 when a Ford panel van pulled out in front of it coming from Paint Horse Lane.

The chevy then struck the van, and both vehicles spun out.

State police say the driver of the van and the passenger of the car were both transported to UPMC Altoona and treated for serious injuries.

The driver of the car died from their injuries at the scene, State Police say.