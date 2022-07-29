HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Huntingdon Borough Police Department (HPD) is inviting people to come join them for an evening of fun activities to build the relationship between police and the community.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. It takes place on Aug. 2, and millions of law enforcement agencies participate throughout the U.S.

HPD will be hosting their event in Downtown Huntingdon from 6 to 9 p.m. between the 500 to 700 blocks of Washington Street. There will be a food truck at Bryan Park as well as a live band. Police also encourage people to grab dinner from local restaurants (Moxmoe Pictures Famous Sandwiches, Muddy Run, OIP, All American, Wildflower Cafe, Stone Town Tavern, Downtown Joe and the food truck).

Other events/activities include:

Bike rodeo/demo at 7 p.m. (700 block of Washington Street near the Medicine Shoppe)

Fall soccer and gymnastics registration as well as sports activities for kids (500 block of Washington Street)

Kids games in the parking lot of Huntingdon Presbyterian Church and then a movie inside the church at 7:30 p.m.

Police/fire/EMS vehicles and equipment display

K9s

Child ID Kit Stations in the council chambers of the Huntingdon Borough Municipal Building (530 Washington Street)

Bingocize from 7 to 8 p.m. (500 block of Washington Street)

Chalk the Walk (500 block of Washington Street)

Hot dogs from the Salvation Army (700 block of Washington Street)

Cake in front of the HPD

A long list of vendors will be at the event, including:

Agency on Aging

Broad Top Medical

Tri-County Drug and Alcohol

The First Center

Huntingdon Counseling

HMJ Patch

Abuse Network

Juniata Valley Crisis

Mainstream Counseling

Out of the Darkness

Huntingdon County Prevention Network

Huntingdon Presbyterian Church

U.S. Army Corps (Ranger Staff)

Hunt. Reg. Fire and Rescue

Huntingdon Ambulance Service

PSP Huntingdon

HPD

Huntingdon Moose

Huntingdon County EMA

Huntingdon House

Jana Maria Foundation

National Weather Service

PA Fish and Boat Commission

Huntingdon County Sheriff’s Department

Center for Community Action

SCIH

Smithfield Fire Department

Mount Union Police Department

Huntingdon Community Center

For more information, visit the Borough of Huntingdon’s Facebook page.