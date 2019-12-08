Huntingdon Police investigating body found in Portstown Park

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to Huntingdon Borough Police Chief Jeff Buckley, Huntingdon Police are investigating a body found in a wooded area near Portstown Park.

Police were dispatched to Portstown Park at 3:30 pm this afternoon. A body was located between the railroad tracks and the Juniata River.

Huntingdon Borough police are being assisted by the coroner’s office, PA State Police and the Huntingdon Borough fire dept.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.