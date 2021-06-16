Huntingdon Police Chief retires from position, new chief named

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Long time Huntingdon Chief of Police, Jeff Buckley, announced his retirement from the position Tuesday evening.

Buckley has served as chief for over 20 years.

His successor was announced as Corporal Charles Streightiff, who is a life-long resident of Huntingdon, and first began working for the police department while in college.

“I am honored that the Borough Council has the confidence in me to take over the position,” said Streightiff.

Buckley said he feels this is an outstanding replacement, but will miss serving his community.

“This is a community that actually love their police, it’s a small town, you get to know people on a person level, I think that they support us and we have to be there to support them,” said Buckley.

“[Chief Buckley] was a great mentor, a great friend, he will definitely be missed, but I don’t think he’s going to be very far,” said Streightiff.

Streightiff will be sworn in at the end of July.