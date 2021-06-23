Huntingdon nonprofit to provide pool passes to children in need

Neon swimsuits are the most visible underwater, according to a consulting and education firm focusing on aquatic safety. (Getty Images)

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Heart of JCo, a nonprofit in Huntingdon County, will be providing free pool passes to children in need this summer.

Through an application process, children will have an opportunity to receive a pass from two different pools: the Mapleton Community Swimming Pool and the Isett Community Swimming Pool.

The Heart of JCo will also be giving away air conditioning units or fans to families in need within Huntingdon County.

To be eligible to receive the pool passes or cooling units, family members should fill out a Google Form to the Heart of JCo. There are three separate forms based on what the family is applying for

The Heart of JCo focuses on “helping to create a kinder world where no child is hungry or excluded due to financial hardship,” according to their website.

APPLICATIONS

Anyone who needs to request other forms of assistance from the Heart of JCo can fill out a form on their website.