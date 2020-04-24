Huntingdon man sings gospel during quarantine

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — A lot of us have felt pretty down during this quarantine period, and a Huntingdon County man spends his nights trying to help those who feel a little lost find the light.

Michael Speck began singing gospel in the church around age 7 or 8, and it was soon after that he decided his talent is meant to glorify God.

Speck says he knew he could do his part by giving back through worship after Pennsylvania established a “stay at home” order due to COVID-19.

“It seems like God has spoken to me to make myself available and that’s exactly what I’ve done,” says Speck.

Speck has live streamed his concerts every night at 7 p.m. for over a month now, having sang 143 songs in total.

Speck also says he wears different hats each night in order to remind his audience that he is just a normal guy who likes to sing. He reads scripture and speaks about encouragement and strength as well.