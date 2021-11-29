Huntingdon man sentenced after encouraging sexual assault of 18-month-old

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for receiving child pornography and talking someone into sexually assaulting an 18-month-old girl.

Brendon Rothrock, 23, was sentenced to 20 years on Nov. 24 by US District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson. The sentence also includes a 15-year term of supervised release. According to US Attorney John C. Gurganus, in February 2018, Rothrock communicated with another person through Kik messenger and encouraged them to assault the 1-year-old and send him photos.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlo D. Marchioli and former Assistant U.S. Attorney James T. Clancy prosecuted the case. The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

