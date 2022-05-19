HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man is being charged after he allegedly attempted to groom a 13-year-old girl.

On October 3, 2021, police responded to a disturbance call on the 700 block of Church Street. A teen’s mother spoke with police and told them she had punched William Boltz, 27, in the face after she found text messages on her daughter’s cell phone with Boltz, according to a criminal complaint.

She told police she believed he was trying to have sex with her daughter, according to police.

Police spoke with Boltz and he said that he was punched by the teen’s mother but did not have sex with the child. Police received permission from Boltz and the teen’s mother to search through both of their cell phones. They also requested the minor be forensically interviewed by a Child Advocacy Center.

During the forensic interview, the teen said Boltz had contacted her through TikTok and gave her his cell phone number. She told police Bolt attempted to visit one of her friends’ houses so that the two could have sex together, according to court documents. She also said he sent photos of his genitals even though she told him she was only 13.

On both phones, police found explicit content believed to have been sent between the two using encrypted applications.

They also found conversations in which the teen and Boltz expressed love for each other as boyfriend and girlfriend, according to police. They both wanted to have sex, but the minor said she was underage and not old enough, but when she turns 18 the two would be together according to court documents.

Boltz has been charged with criminal solicitation, unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communication facility and corruption of minors.

He’s currently in the Huntingdon County Prison after not being able to post $50,000 bail. Boltz had his preliminary arraignment on May 19 and has his preliminary hearing scheduled for June 1.